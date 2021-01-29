Revenue Growth of the Displayport Market to be Influenced by Growing End-use Adoption

DisplayPort Market: Introduction

Growing use of embedded DisplayPorts has taken the industry to new heights. The proliferation of displays with 4K and higher resolution is also pushing the growth of DisplayPort market. Adoption of DisplayPort alternative mode in consumer electronics is the building point for the developing DisplayPort market, as the consumer electronics industry is also flourishing.

An important factor causing traction in the DisplayPort market is the tremendously surging demand for high-quality video content. The DisplayPort is a new standard and is similar to HDMI. It’s a display interface to rely on packetized data transmission, a form of digital communication found in technologies including Ethernet, USB, and PCI Express. One of the traits of DisplayPort is that it can handle multiple video and audio streams, and display resolutions of 7680 × 4320, and this port is available on all 4K monitors.

DisplayPort Market: Drivers and Challenges

DisplayPort market is driven by the indispensability of digital display interfaces in a wide range of media devices such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, UHD TVs, virtual reality headsets against the backdrop of growing consumption of high-quality video content on these devices. Other than this the ability of DisplayPort to connect PC and gaming console to headsets drives its popularity in virtual reality, personal theaters, and augmented reality headsets.

One of the restraints in the DisplayPort market is that one needs to purchase an adaptor if they want to continue using older devices from the DisplayPort, which adds up as an extra cost to the users.

DisplayPort Market: Regional Overview On the basis of geography, DisplayPort Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the DisplayPort Market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to increased number of vendors in the market with increasing demand by end users as due to digitalizing lifestyle. Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to be followed by North America, and Europe.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: DisplayPort Market Segments

DisplayPort Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

DisplayPort Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

DisplayPort Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

DisplayPort Market Value Chain

DisplayPort Market Drivers and Restraints

