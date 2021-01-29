Growth in Sales of Smart Grid Solution Market to Push Revenue Growth in the Global Market

The rise of advanced and digital technologies have led to the increased adoption of Smart Grid Solutions. Technological innovations are happening in every industry globally. The energy infrastructure is gaining traction and Utilities are under significant pressure to maximize grid efficiency, improve uptime, optimize assets, and integrate renewables, despite tight budgets and growing distribution network complexity. Smart grid technology helps conquer these challenges. With the emergence of new technologies investment into the smart grid is occurring globally. Smart grid solutions are gaining traction by government policies in various countries such as U.S., India, Germany, U.K., and China. In addition, increase demand for integration of renewable energy sources, and improved grid reliability and efficient outage response across the globe is resulting in the rising demand of Smart Grid Solutions.

Grid Solutions provides a smart energy management solution which controls and optimizes the full range of local energy resources available to solar districts in real time through an array of flexible solutions that are compared and incorporated into the grid. Smart grid solutions offers self-service energy manager, innovative social media platforms, convenient mobility solutions, integrated data analytics.

Smart Grid Solution market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Smart Grid Solution market include increasing spending on energy efficiency programs coupled with regulatory government mandates. In addition, need for centralized gird distribution management and control, and increasing concern for reducing carbon footprints shall drive the growth of Smart Grid Solution market. Adaptation due to mandatory regulations and policies across the globe has led to growth of the Smart Grid Solution across the globe.

However, the major challenge faced by the Smart Grid Solutions providers are high cost and discrepancy in demand-supply ratio for smart grid solutions, may hamper the growth of the portable display market across the globe.

Smart Grid Solution market: Segmentation

Global Smart Grid Solution Market can be segmented as:

Smart Grid Solution market Segmentation on the basis of Solution Type:

Global Smart Grid Solution market on the basis of product type segmented into advance metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid distribution management, smart grid communication, grid asset management, substation automation, billing and customer information system.

Smart Grid Solution market: Competition Landscape

Smart Grid Solution market: Key contracts

Key Contracts in Smart Grid Solution market are as:

In January 2017, Oracle Corporation and Huawei technologies entered into strategic partnership, with an aim to provide smart grid solutions.

Smart Grid Solution market: Key Players

Cisco Systems Inc.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Open Systems International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Wipro Ltd. Oracle Corporation

Infosys

Huawei and others.

Smart Grid Solution market: Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share for Smart Grid Solution market due to 2016due to increasing spending on energy efficiency programs coupled with regulatory government mandates in the U.S. and Canada. Due to high technological innovations in Asia Pacific will hold maximum market share for Smart Grid Solution in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for Smart Grid Solution due to rapid smart grid deployments. Sturdy economic progress, driving the growth of Smart Grid Solution market in MEA region. The Demand for Smart Grid Solution market has risen dramatically over the past 2 years globally.

Regional analysis for Smart Grid Solution market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest OF Eastern Europe

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy NORDIC Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

