Demand Scenario of Cross Platform And Mobile Advertising Market to Remain Positive Through 2025

The on-screen time per person globally is on the rise, with the ubiquity of connected devices coupled with the explosion of online content creation. Online advertising is on the foreground for most marketers as their target audience gets connected to online platforms. One of the key trends emerging out of online content consumption is the dominance of mobile devices as content consumption devices. This has compelled marketers to move towards a mobile first approach into their advertising strategies.

One of the emerging approaches among online marketers is Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising. Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising leverages user behavior data from multiple devices to ascertain the customer profile of a user to tailor the advertisements content being delivered to the user. Selective exposure is one of the major tools used as a part of Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising. Under selective exposure the user is exposed to the advertisements that match with his internet usage or search history. Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising platforms use advanced algorithms to ascertain what the user is most likely to spend his money and to advertise with a motive of driving the purchase decision or to expedite it.

Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market: Drivers & Challenges

One of the primary drivers driving the adoption of cross platform and mobile advertising market is the rapid adoption of mobile devices among users worldwide. The adoption of smartphones coupled with easy availability of affordable internet services is driving the shift of content consumption on mobile phones. The mobile first attitude of consumers is driving the adoption of cross platform and mobile advertising. However, cross platform adverting occurs on various platform and sometimes fails to target the real end users while being costly at the same time. This has proven to be a major hindrance in terms of market growth.

Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market: Segmentation,

Segmentation of Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising, By Advertising Type:

Search: Search advertising shows the user ads according to his keyword search. The advertisements shown here are also tailored to the past searches of the user.

Native Social: Usage of social media platforms to tailor advertisements on basis of user’s social life is included under native social advertising.

Display Display ads are shown by various websites as popups or dedicated cutouts in a space dedicated on the webpage

Video Videos are embedded as a part of a webpage which are tailored to the usage habits of a user.

SMS Mass messages according to user profiling is one of the most used method of cross platform and mobile advertising.



Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape

Alphabet Inc

Facebook Inc

Apple Inc

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

AOL

Millenial Media

Yahoo! Inc

3.1.9. Amobee Inc. and Inmobi.

Regional analysis for Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

