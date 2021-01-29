Global Market for RFID Readers Market to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology incorporates electromagnetic fields in radio frequency portion of the electromagnetic spectrum to identify an object, animal, device or person. An RFID system has been developed on this technology, and the system consists of three components including RFID reader, RFID tags and RFID software and middleware. An RFID reader is a device that is used to interrogate an RFID tag. The reader’s antenna emits radio waves to communicate with radio tags that stores specific information about the object/item. This information provides identification for an item, proof of ownership, original storage location and history.

In order to scan data from a tag, the RFID readers have to be tuned to the frequency as that of a tag. Earlier every region was assigned a specific band of radio spectrum for RFID which led to lack of standardization. In order to avoid these many areas have now specified three frequency ranges namely low frequency (125 or 134 kHz), high frequency (13.56 MHz), and ultra-high spectrum (865 to 868 MHz). This standard frequency has driven the adoption of RFID technology.

RFID Readers: Drivers and Restraints

Rising need for efficient supply chain management, increasing demand for RFID systems in transport and healthcare sectors are driving the adoption of RFID system in the market. Also, growth in retail industry and integration of new technology in the RFID readers are driving the growth of RFID readers market.

The high cost of reading equipment, lack of standardizations are hampering the growth of the market. Issues in scanning the tags by the readers are further restraining the growth of RFID readers market.

The key trends in the RFID readers market are growing number of partnerships between organizations in order to develop an innovative product. The higher adoption rate of RFID technology is also trending in the market.

RFID Readers: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Style by RFID Readers in Market:

Handheld

Fixed

USB

RAIN

Bluetooth

Snap-on

Vehicle

iphone

Segmentation based on type of interaface of RFID Readers in Market:

Ethernet

USB

Bluetooth

RS-232 Serial

Segmentation based on antenna capacity RFID Readers in Market:

2 antenna

3 antenna

4 antenna

32 antenna

RFID Readers: Competitive Landscape

The key players of the

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Zebra Technologies

Impinj Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Unitech Limited

Technology Solutions Ltd

Datalogic SpA

RF Ideas Inc.

Applied Wireless Identifications Group Inc. and Intermec.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for RFID Readers market. The majority of RFID Readers vendors such as Motorola Solutions, Inc., Zebra Technologies and Honeywell International Inc. are based in North America region. This is attributed to increasing digitalization and industrialization in the region. The market is anticipated to grow in Europe region due to presence of other vendors like Technology Solutions Ltd and Datalogic SpA in the region.

Regional analysis for Global RFID Readers Market includes

North America RFID Readers Market US Canada

Latin America RFID Readers Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe RFID Readers Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe RFID Readers Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific RFID Readers Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan RFID Readers Market

The Middle East and Africa RFID Readers Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



