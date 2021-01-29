COVID-19 Update: Global Pozzolan Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Boral Limited, Nebraska Ash, Charah Solutions, LafargeHolcim, SEFA Group, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Pozzolan Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Pozzolan market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Pozzolan industry. Growth of the overall Pozzolan market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Pozzolan Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Pozzolan industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Pozzolan market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Boral Limited

Nebraska Ash

Charah Solutions

LafargeHolcim

SEFA Group

CEMEX

Nippon Steel

Salt River Materials Group

Titan America LLC

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

Jiangsu Shagang

China Baowu Steel

NLMK Group

Nucor Corporation

JFE Steel

POSCO

Ansteel Group

Hyundai Steel

Hesteel Group

Imerys

Gerdau

I-Minerals Inc

Kirkland Mining

CR Minerals

Sunrise Resources

Vulcan Ceramics

Shougang Group

Hess Pumice Incorporated

US Steel

SCR-Sibelco

Thiele Kaolin

Nevada Cement Company

BASF

Burgess Pigment Company. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Pozzolan market is segmented into

Artificial Pozzolan

Nautral Pozzolan Based on Application Pozzolan market is segmented into

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building