Global Microscopy Devices Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Microscopy Devices Market to Garner USD 10.5 Billion by 2022 with Expansion in Semiconductor Industries Says Industry Giants – Meiji Techno, Olympus Corporation, Bruker, Nikon Metrology NV, Sonix, Inc. Etc.

APAC to Dominate Global Microscopy Devices Market by Forecast Period

Global Microscopy Devices Market Overview

Microscopy refers to the field of the utilization of microscopes to view and study various objects that are outside of the resolution range of a normal human eye. There are multiple fields of microscopy used for different purposes in the research and development processes in numerous relevant areas. Most well-known branches in microscopy are optical/light microscopy, electron microscopy, and scanning probe microscopy. Another popularly emerging field is the x-ray microscopy.

The Global Microscopy Devices Market is expected to ascend at a 7.8% CAGR through the forecast period. High growth in the microscopy market can be attributed to the mounting investments contributed to the life science research by the private as well as the public sector. Also, the expansion noticed in the semiconductor, nanotechnology, and other related branches in most developing nations across the globe are contributing heftily to the augmentation of the global microscopy devices market.

Furthermore, the snowballing number of research and development activities initiated by various schools, universities, governments, research institutes is likely to fuel sizeable growth microscopy devices market. Accelerating research and development activities in the healthcare sector are expected to push the demand for microscopy to new heights, promoting profitable growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Microscopy Devices Market is studied for various segments to arrive at accurate results in the market research report. This segmentation has been carried out based on type, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, the global microscopy devices market is segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscope, and the scanning probe microscope. Based on application, the global microscopy devices market is segmented into life science, material science, pathology, and nanotechnology. By end-user, the global microscopy devices market is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The Global Microscopy Devices Market is anticipated to record a market valuation of USD 10.5 billion by 2022. Regionally, the global microscopy devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these, the APAC region is expected to dictate the microscopy market through the review period. Such market domination can be owed to the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 7.3% between 2016-2022. Additionally, proliferated research and development activities in the various relevant field of study are likely to promote sizeable ascension of the regional microscopy devices market.

North America is expected to follow Asia Pacific and hold the second largest share in the global microscopy devices market, ascending at an 11.5% CAGR over the review period. The regional microscopy devices market is mainly driven by the presence of many advanced healthcare institutes in North America that are pushing the demand for microscopy devices.

Europe is estimated to record substantial growth in the demand for microscopy devices through the assessment period. This growth is accredited to the rising investments in the development of advanced microscopy devices in the region. Further, the presence of various research institutions in the region, coupled with the active undertaking of research and development in the region is projected to contribute to the regional microscopy devices market growth by 2022.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players present in the Global Microscopy Devices Market are profiled in the latest MRFR report, including

Meiji Techno

Olympus Corporation

Bruker

Mauna Kea Technologies SA

Icon Analytical Equipment Pvt. Ltd

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd

Radical Scientific Equipments Pvt Ltd.

Leica Microsystems

Nikon Metrology NV

Sonix, Inc.

Konan Medical USA Inc.

FEI

Carl Zeiss

NIDEK Inc.

Industry Update

December 2018:

Brookhaven National Lab invested in the housing of two new and advanced electron microscopes. These microscopes are capable of imaging biological structures with unmatched detail. The Transformative Investment Program by Empire State Development is funding this for USD 15 million.

