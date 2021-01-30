Portable Generator Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Portable Generator Market is valued approximately USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Portable generator is an engine driven generator, consists of a prime mover, which is engine, and electrical generator, mounted together to form an electric generation unit. Portable generator unit consists of several components assembled together to form a single unit. Portable generator can be moved from one place to another place, needs primary components such as fuel tank, alternator, starter, and internal combustion engine. Portable generator is used to provide electrical power for temporary purpose. The increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply and rising concerns over power stability for uninterrupted business operations during natural calamities are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 18th July 2017, Atlas Copco launched two new inverter power (IP) generator, P 2000i and P 3500i models. These are light weight, efficient and reliable source of portable power, further expanding the product portfolio of Alas copco. However, increasing adoption of energy storage technologies and limited power generation capacity of portable generators is the major factor restraining the growth of global Portable Generator market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Portable Generator market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Atlas Copco

Briggs & Stratton

Caterpillar Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.,

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Company Limited

Cummins

Kohler Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Power Rating:

Below 5 kW

5-10 kW

10-20 kW

By Application:

Emergency

Prime/Continuous

By Fuel:

Gasoline (Petrol)

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Portable Generator Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

