Microlens Arrays Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Microlens Arrays Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A microlens is a small lens, mostly with a diameter less than a millimetre (mm) and often as small as 10 micrometres (µm). Micro-lens arrays comprise of multiple lenses formed in a one-dimensional or two-dimensional array on a supporting substrate. Microlens arrays are commonly used for homogenizing and shaping a variety of modern light emitters ranging from a line-narrowed excimer laser to high power LEDs. The growing application of Microlens Arrays in industries such as Solar Modules drives the market growth. As with the increasing adoption of Solar Power generation Solar modules are being employed which uses microlens as a concentrator for increasing the efficiency of the cells. For Instance: According to energynext.in, In 2017 in India the residential rooftop solar panels grew by 45% from 2016 and in 2018 it grew by 66% accounting to a total of 1655 Megawatt generation. According to the United States department of energy, the government of USA offers 30% federal tax credit though 2019. The tax credit decreases to 26% in 2020 and then to 22% in 2021. Moreover, the use of Microlens arrays in 3D imaging and Displays also fuels the market growth.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1154
The regional analysis of global Microlens Arrays market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing advancements in the 3D imaging and display sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising electronics and electrical manufacturing in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Microlens Arrays market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC)
RPC Photonics
Jenoptik
Ingeneric GmbH
LIMO GmbH
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG)
Nalux CO., LTD
Sumita Optical Glass, Inc
Holographix LLC
Axetris AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Aspherical Microlens Array
Spherical Microlens Array
By Application:
Telecommunications and IT
Automotive Industry
Solar Modules
Medical Industry
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1154
Target Audience of the Global Microlens Arrays Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors