Connected Worker Market 2020 by Technology, Enterprise Size, End-user, and Geography

A connected worker solution is a software or platform which allows the manufacturers to derive real-time visibility in their processes by digitization and augmented operator workflow. The transcendence toward these platforms on a large scale may assist the global connected worker market to gain great growth across the assessment period of 2020-2030.

Every worker at the manufacturing plant was earlier chalking all the data of the day-to-day activities manually. With the advent of connected worker technology, the manufacturing sector has transcended into an era of connectivity, thus reducing human errors and enhancing digitalization in operations smoothly. This allows the manufacturers to prevent gridlocks and escalate efficiency.

Although the connected worker market is in its nascent stages, it is highly fragmented with a diverse range of players from small startups to large tech-giants. This factor makes the competition interesting. As many manufacturing companies gear up for transforming their factory into the ‘Factory of the Future’, the players in the connected worker market strive hard to design platforms that help the factories to connect seamlessly without any barriers or bugs.

To create awareness among the manufacturers of various sectors, the players design advertising strategies and display their platforms at various exhibitions and tech-meets. This factor helps in the magnified generation of revenue. The players are also involved in activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures for expanding their dominance.

Some well-established players in the connected worker market are Vandrico Solutions Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, and Avnet Inc.

North America may emerge as a prominent growth contributor for the connected worker market across the assessment period of 2020-2030. A significant factor is the large presence of players involved in the connected worker market across various countries in the region. The connected worker market is also increasing its influence in Asia Pacific as several industries are present in the region.

