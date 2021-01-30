Plant Milk Market Is Booming Worldwide | Alpro, Danone, Oatly

The plant-based milk are gaining strong popularity. The leading players are focusing on quirky packaging, hard advertising campaigns. In this market, North America is having the largest market share of around 25 percent of the global plant milk market, which is also impacting on European plant milk industry. Because of the high availability of raw material is creating a huge market opportunity in this market. With the advancement in plant-based dairies such as ice cream, yogurt, and cheese at a rapid rate, but from that plant-based ice cream and frozen novelty segment is gaining high attraction from consumers and also becoming most revenue generation segment.

Latest Research Study on Global Plant Milk Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Plant Milk Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Plant Milk. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ripple Foods (United States), Danone (France), WhiteWave Foods (United States), Oatly (Sweden), Innocent Drinks (United Kingdom), Rude Health (United Kingdom), Archer-Daniels-Midland (United States), Alpro (Belgium), Freedom Foods (Australia) and Hain Celestial Group (United States).

Market Drivers

High Growth in Food Categories

Growing Demand of Long Life Dairy Products

Rising Nutritional Production Capacity Such As Developing New Protein Extraction Lines

Market Trend

Low Cost Associated With Plant Milk

Increasing Number of New Player across Emerging Countries

Rising Popularity of Almond Milk among Heart-Health Concern People

Restraints

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Rising Health Consciousness from Consumer

Growing Concern towards Animal Cruelty

Changing Consumer Lifestyles Regarding Diabetes and Obesity Are Creating Huge Growth Potential in This Market

Challenges

Limited Availability of Raw Materials

Lack of Awareness among Consumers

The Global Plant Milk Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Rice Milk, Coconut Milk, Cashew Milk), Application (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Creamers), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Offline Retail Stores, Pharmacies), Packaging (Carton Packaging, Bottles, Pouches, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Plant Milk Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



