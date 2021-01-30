Selective Laser Sintering Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Selective Laser Sintering Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Selective laser sintering (SLS) is a technique of additive manufacturing (AM) which uses a laser as the power source for sintering powdered material (mainlly nylon or polyamide), automatically targeting the laser at space points which is defined by a 3D model, binding the material together to create a solid structure. SLS is a fairly new concept that has been used to date mainly for rapid prototyping and the production of component parts in low volume. Growing demands for healthcare and medical devices, increasing demand in robot building for 3D equipment are the factors that are driving the market. As per Statista, Advanced Robotics manufacturing demand is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate of 46 per cent over the next four years to reach US$ 3.7 billion by 2021. Reduced manufacturing cost and time to market is also driving the market. A wide range of 3D printing technologies are used to develop prototypes for its use across industries like filament-based fused deposition modeling ( FDM) as well as powder bed fusion machines, selective laser sintering ( SLS) which can reduce costs through accelerated production; lower tooling costs and process work; lower waste; and parts that remain strong despite being lightweight. Complex applications and high risk associated with SLS equipment along with the distortion due to lack of normal process controls and SLS printing software difficulties is expected to impede the growth of the market. Moreover, emerging applications in manufacturing sector across aerospace and medical devices industries create various opportunities for the market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1146

The regional analysis of global Selective Laser Sintering market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In 2017 north America dominated the global share of the market for SLS equipment. Technological advances and increasing technological adoption in a vast array of industries contribute to North America’s largest share. The market for SLS equipment in APAC is projected to grow at the highest market rate driven by the increasing adoption of SLS equipment in multiple verticals like consumer goods, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and jewelry. The increased adoption of SLS equipment and materials will increase the penetration of SLS equipment in the APAC region

Major market player included in this report are:

3D Systems

Farsoon Technologies

Prodways Group

FormLabs

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Concept Laser GmbH

Renishaw plc

Sinterit Sp. z o.o

Sintratec AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Metal

Plastic

by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1146

Target Audience of the Global Selective Laser Sintering Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/