Gas Chromatography Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Gas Chromatography Market is valued approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. GC is used for testing purity of substances, separating the components in a mixture, which are capable of vaporizing without undergoing decomposition. Gas chromatography is used for preparing pure compounds from mixtures, and identifying the compounds. Gas chromatography are used in forensic science for biological specimens, and crime-scene evidences. It also tests the quality of chemical products and measuring toxicity of substances. The global Gas Chromatography is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic owing to the increasing use of chromatography techniques in the approval of various drugs. In addition, increasing crude & shale oil production, collaborations between chromatography instrument manufacturers and research laboratories/academic institutes, rising adoption of GC-MS, development of policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, rising food safety concerns and growing importance of chromatography tests in the drug approval process are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 04th February 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched two new gas chromatography (GC) named- Agilent 8890 and 8860 GC systems, that incorporates innovative and intelligent ‘self-aware’ predictive technology, thus expanding product portfolio of robust analytical instruments. Whereas, high cost of gas chromatography equipment is the major factor restraining the growth of global Gas Chromatography market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1143

The regional analysis of global Gas Chromatography market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increase in R&D funding, cannabis research, market for shale oil and gas, and food and agricultural industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

MNM View

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Falcon Analytical System and Technologies

Restek Corporation

Dani Instruments

Merck Kgaa

Leco Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Instrument:

Systems

Detectors

Autosamplers

Fraction Collectors

by Accessories & Consumables:

Columns

Columns Accessories

Autosampler Accessories

Flow Management Accessories

Consumables & Accessories

Fittings & Tubing

Pressure Regulators

Gas Generators

Other Accessories

By End-User Industry:

Oil & Gas Industry

Environmental Agencies

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharma & Biotech

Academic & Government research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1143

Target Audience of the Global Gas Chromatography Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/