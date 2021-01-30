Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market is valued at approximately USD 209 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Since the last few years, the medical industry continues to recognize the added value of 3D Printing (or additive manufacturing) for a diverse range of medical applications. 3D printing plastics are widely used in the enhancement of new surgical cutting and drill guides, orthopedic implants, catheters, and prosthetics as well as the creation of patient-specific replicas of bones, organs, and blood vessels. They are also used for making face masks, shoe cover, surgical masks, and various other associated products. Further, more than 20 different implants produced with 3D printing technologies, varying from cranial implants to hip, spinal, and knee implants approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Therefore, the demand for medical 3D printing plastics is significantly rising around the world, which drives the market growth. Furthermore, the rising cases of vascular and osteoarthritis diseases due to the growing aging population, along with rising health awareness among people are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 65 or above is projected to grow nearly 1.6 billion in 2050 from an estimated 524 million in 2010, with most of the increase in developing countries. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the market growth around the world. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional governments are mandating the use of face masks & hand gloves among the individual and healthcare workers to prevent the spread of this contagious diseases. This is likely to strengthen the usage for 3D printing plastic across healthcare companies to manufacture face masks and other personal protection equipment thereby, the market would grow at a significant rate in the forthcoming years. However, the high costs of the 3D printed products and health risks from exposure to toxic materials used in printing are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Medical 3D Printing Plastics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing health awareness among people, rising healthcare spending, and surging demand for disposable plastics in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of vascular and osteoarthritis diseases among people would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical 3D Printing Plastics market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3D Systems, Inc.

Apium Additive Technologies GmbH

Arkema S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

EnvisionTEC

Evonik Industries AG

SABIC

Solvay S.A.

Stratasys, Ltd.

Victrex plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Photopolymer

Polyamide

Polylactic Acid

By Form:

Filament

Powder

Ink

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Medical 3D Printing Plastics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

