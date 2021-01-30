Viral Transport Media Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Viral Transport Media Market is valued at approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Viral transport media (VTM) is a collection and transport system mainly used for the collection, transport, and long-term freezing of biological specimens containing viruses, such as COVID-19, chlamydia, ureaplasma organisms, or mycoplasma. They often used in collecting nasal swab and throat swabs to collect samples. The sample is later on sent to clinical laboratories in transport medium for detection and identification, to check the presence of a virus in the human body. With the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world, the demand for viral transport media is significantly growing to obtain the information and collection of novel coronavirus samples. The sample is usually collected in VTM to regulate the stability of the sample & get transported in a cold chain. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 around the world is one of the major factors driving the adoption of viral transport media all over the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of March 7th March 2020, around 87,831 confirmed cases of coronavirus registered throughout the world, including 3,549 deaths, and is reached to almost 7,941,791 confirmed cases with 434,796 deaths by 16th June 2020. According to the WHO, America is the leading country in terms of COVID patients and death, with almost 2,079, 592 confirmed cases with 115,484 deaths as of 16th June 2020. This, in turn, is expected to leverage the demand for viral transport media around the world. Moreover, the increasing number of government initiatives for testing kits in the developed & developing countries, along with the increasing number of product launches by the market vendors is further accelerating the market growth over the forecast period. However, technical issues related to swabs collection is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Viral Transport Media market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of diagnostic tests, coupled with the rising prevalence of infectious disease in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising demand for sample collection kits, along with the increasing healthcare spending would create lucrative growth prospects for the Viral Transport Media market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Puritan Medical Products, BD

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd.

Hardy Diagnostics

Formlabs

Medline Industries, Inc.

VIRCELL S.L.

HiMedia Laboratories

Titan Biotech Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

By Application:

Diagnosis of Certain Viral Infections

Preclinical Testing

By End-Use:

Microbiology Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Test

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Viral Transport Media Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

