Creatine Kinase Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Creatine Kinase Market is valued approximately at USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Creatine kinase (also referred as phosphocreatine kinase or creatine phosphokinase), is a protein enzyme, which is recognized through different types tissues and cell. Creatine kinase catalyzes the transformation of creatine and uses adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to produce phosphocreatine (PCr) and adenosine diphosphate (ADP). Creatine kinase enzyme reaction is revocable, and thus, ATP can be produced from ADP and PCr. It is usually found in skeletal muscles and heart and in smaller amounts in the brain. It works with bones to move and give strength and power to the individual’s body. Growing patient population suffering from myocardial infarction, favorable reimbursement scenario and increasing healthcare expenditure & funding are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the national health expenditure was estimated around 4.8% in 2019, an increase from 4.4% growth in 2018, and to reach almost USD 3.8 trillion. Also, as per Statista, the public health expenditure in India was about 1.58 trillion Indian rupees in 2018. This factor would boost the demand for Creatine Kinase in the global market thereby, aiding to the market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, rapid launch of novel creatine kinase reagents to enhance the creatine kinase testing is further contemplating the market growth around the world. With the disruption in product supply chain because of COVID-19 crisis, several leading suppliers are under lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus therefore, the industry is recently faced several significant challenges with concerns to ramping up the manufacturing facilities to reduce the risk of supply shortage. Thus, this factor is expected to create a major obstacle to market growth in the recent year. However, un favorable regulatory guideline for product approval in some of the developed and developing nations is always being considered as one of the major restraining factors to the market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Creatine Kinase market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of strong and advanced healthcare facilities, coupled with increasing product launch of new creatine kinase reagents testing kits in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to growing healthcare expenditure in the countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Beckman Coulter Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare AG

LSI Medicine Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

MM

BB

MB

MiMi

By Application:

Hospital

Laboratory

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Creatine Kinase Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

