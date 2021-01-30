Wearable Medical Devices Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Wearable medical devices are the devices that are attached, worn or handheld devices which monitor and analyze metabolic changes that happen in the body as well as record data. Such devices have always been portable, user-friendly as well as non-invasive devices. Wearable medical devices are used to monitor blood sugar levels, blood pressure levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, sleep apnea disease, skin temperature, etc., creating results in very short time. The increase in the number of patients with chronic medical conditions as well as the increase in geriatric population are key factors propelling the growth of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services worldwide. For example, the number of deaths due to neurological disorders has risen over the last three decades, from 6.5 million in 1990 to 9 million in 2016, as per Feigin V.L. Published in the Journal of Neuroepidemiology 2019. The whole increasing prevalence is expected to significantly boost the demand for remote patient surveillance devices. In addition, due to sedentary lifestyles, the incidence and prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, like diabetes and hypertension, is forecasted to increase during the forecast period, which can be opportunity factors. Reluctance to shift from conventional devices to wearable devices, lack of awareness of the general population, issues related to devices like accuracy, memory problems, etc., can, however, restrain market growth.

The regional analysis of global Wearable Medical Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading segment due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and cancer in the region. In addition, the increase in chronic diseases that require routine monitoring as well as the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure is probable to further boost market growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see exponential growth during the forecast period. Major factors that boost market growth were also favorable government initiatives for the use of such medical devices, an increase in the geriatric population base and an increase in healthcare expenditure in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Apple Inc

Fitbit, Inc

OMRON Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Kokinkliji Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

GE Healthcare

Biotelemetry Inc.

Dexcom Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Activity Monitors

Smartwatches

Smart Clothing

Others

by Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Online Channel

Hypermarkets

by Device Type

Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

by Application

Sports & Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Center Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

