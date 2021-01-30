Orthodontic Equipment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Orthodontic Equipment Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Orthodontic equipment is a tool used by dental professionals to diagnose, prevent as well as correct mispositioned teeth or even jaws. It also focuses on the modification of facial growth, identified as dentofacial orthopedics. Some of the factors driving the market for orthodontic equipment and consumables are rising prevalence of dental malocclusion, growing dental tourism in developing economies due to low-cost treatment options, rising trends in cosmetic dentistry, and technological advances in orthodontic treatment. The American Dental Association (ADA) is believed to contribute to the dissemination of awareness between many Americans about the benefits of oral hygiene, that also contributes to market growth. The Protection and Affordable Care Act (PACA) has helped to create an organized and competitive market for health insurance through offering private health insurance that reduces out-of-pocket costs to individuals for health and dental services. The lack of health awareness, poor oral hygiene as well as inadequate health insurance policies are restricting the market growth. The increasing number of R&D activities undertaken by manufacturers of medical devices to introduce novel therapeutic products would boost the market over the forecast period.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1121
The regional analysis of Global Orthodontic Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America currently dominates the market under study as well as the United States maintains the major share of the market. This economy is dominated by a questionable need for metal-free restoration. Emerging economies such as china, India , Brazil and Mexico offer multiple growth advantages for businesses engaged in the development as well as marketing of orthodontic products.
Major market player included in this report are:
A-Dec, Inc.
American Orthodontics
Danaher Corporation
DENTSPLY International, Inc.
GC Corporation
Henry Schein, Inc.
Patterson Companies, Inc.
Septodont
Zimmer Holdings, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Orthodontic Equipment
Dental Chairs
Dental Lasers
Hand Pieces
Light Cure
Scaling Unit
CAD/CAM Systems
Dental Radiology Equipment
by Orthodontic Consumables
Anchorage Appliances
Ligatures
Brackets
Archwires
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1121
Target Audience of the Global Orthodontic Equipment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors