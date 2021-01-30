Still Wine Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Still Wine Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Still wine is a form of table wine made from white grapes and black. After the fermentation process, the wine left to release its carbon dioxide content in order to minimize the effervescence is referred to it as still wine. Increasing the popularity of wine among consumers is a key driver of the growth of the still global wine market. Still wine contains resveratrol which helps fight bacteria and fungi as well as protects against ultraviolet (UV) radiation. According to Statista, the total volume of wine production was approximated to be around 260 million hectolitres worldwide in 2019. Even though global wine production has shown a net increase in the last two decades, the area covered by vineyards had also reduced over that time frame. Over-consumption of still wine sometimes can cause addiction, mental health problems, hypertension, stroke, etc., which can be the restraining factors. Developing advanced storage techniques which can prevent wine from being exposed to direct sunlight as well as viable temperature control systems could even produce significant revenue opportunities for players in the still-wine world market. The International Organization of Wine and Wine OIV estimates that world wine production had also dropped to a historic low over the last year,2018 The OIV puts the production volume at some 250 million hectolitres, a decrease of 8.6 per cent compared with 2016.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1117

The regional analysis of global Still Wine market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The market in Europe has a significant revenue share and is anticipated to stay dominant over the projected timeline followed by North America. Increased consumption of still wine as well as the presence of major wine-producing countries like France, Germany, Italy, Spain, etc. are driving market growth in the European region. The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to see the fastest growth, particularly in emerging economies in the coming years, due to the growing number of wine producers in the region as well as the development of the retail and e-commerce sector.

Major market player included in this report are:

E&J Gallo Winery

Constellation

Castel

The Wine Group

Accolade Wines

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Trinchero Family

Pernod-Ricard

Diageo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Red wine

White wine

Others

By distribution channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1117

Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Center Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/