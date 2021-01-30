Smart Dishwasher Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Smart Dishwasher Market is valued at approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A smart dishwasher is a type of smart home appliance (like a smart oven or smart microwave) that offers enhanced features to a standard dishwasher. These appliances are usually enabled with advanced technology, such as Wi-Fi connectivity and flexibility options like voice controls through an enabled virtual home assistant (i.e. amazon’s Alexa and google assistant) and often smartphone controls. The incorporation of these advanced features makes smart dishwashers highly efficient and flexible that can address the common issues, such as food particles redepositing on dishes and dish drying capabilities. This is likely to augment the demand for smart dishwashers all over the world. Furthermore, the increasing number of smart homes around the world, rising consumer inclination towards smart kitchen appliances, and rising disposable income of individuals are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the European Union (EU), 68 million homes in Europe and North America are expected to be smart by the end of 2019. Similarly, as per the source, during 2014-2019, around 38.2 million smart home is likely to deploy smart home system by the year 2019. This, in turn, is expected to amplify the demand for smart speakers globally. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the demand for smart dishwashers as government imposed the strict lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, thus, led to a substantial slowdown in the production. Thus, companies cannot be able to distribute the appliances through offline and e-commerce platforms as they are temporarily suspended, which may pose a major challenge for the market growth in recent years. However, the high cost of smart dishwashers is one of the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Smart Dishwasher market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising smart home projects, along with the rapid penetration of smart kitchen appliances in the region. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Haier Group Corporation

Electrolux AB

Whirlpool Corporation

Miele & Cie. KG

Panasonic Corporation

Arcelik A.

SMEG S.p.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Free Standing Dishwasher

Built-in Dishwasher

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Dishwasher Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

