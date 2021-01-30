Landscaping Services Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Landscaping Services Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Landscaping and Gardening Services have always been services which involve the art and technology of landscaping , gardening projects, construction or landscaping, , maintenance and gardening; gardening and aesthetics, human enjoyment and safety; or even eco-friendly community sustainability. One of main factors driving market growth in landscaping and gardening services is innovation in landscaping and gardening practices. There is a growing need for efficient water conservation without affecting the landscape. According to Statista, Residential outdoor landscaping project types that landscape architects in the United States had high consumer spending in 2018. During the survey, more than eighty percent of respondents indicated that they expect native and/or adapted drought-tolerant plants to be popular with the project. The use of organic methods as well as natural insecticides not only protects the environment by reducing contamination, but also helps to address growing health concerns among individuals, that also, in turn, will boost the market for landscaping and gardening services in the near future. As per the Statista report, the global organic total production area amounted to around 70 million hectares in 2017, up from 30.47 million hectares in 2006. The growth in technology will certainly make a big impact in all fields and a mobile-friendly environment which can be the opportunity factor.

The regional analysis of global Landscaping Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Americas accounted for the major market share and is expected to increase further in the projected timeline. The US holds most of the market share in the region, as well as water-related landscaping services are anticipated to further boost the market ‘s growth. Expansion is quite likely to be driven by commercial building owners who are aware that the need for landscaping in comparison with residential property owners.

Major market player included in this report are:

Asplundh Tree Expert

BrightView Landscapes

The Davey Tree Expert Company

TruGreen

Active Tree Services

Adverse

The Brickman Group

Scotts

ValleyCrest Companies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Mowing

Cutting and Edging Grassy Areas

Trimming Bushes

Laying Sod

Maintaining Yards and Grounds

others

by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

