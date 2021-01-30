Water Based Inks Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Water Based Inks Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Water-based ink may be defined as an ink that contains both pigment as well as dyes in a colloidal suspension with water as a solvent. Even though water is the main solvent used in the water-based ink production process, the inks might still contain other co-solvents to reduce the time as well as heat needed to cure the ink film on the fabric. 3D technology will be the driving force behind the printing ink market. With an increase in global interest in 3D printing technology from consumers, researchers and industry, the demand for 3D printing inks is expected to be high. In contrast to 2D inks intended for the manufacture of flat surfaces, 3D inks are the inks that are intended for the manufacture of volumetric structures and devices. In April 2018, researchers at Dartmouth College developed a smart ink which transforms 3D-printed structures into objects that can help to change shape and color. The ink is designed in such a way that you can add even more functionality to 3D printing. In June 2018, scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, developed a novel ink that, when it is combined with such a new printing method even with varying lighting, stiffens with a 3D printing object. Although the printer can print the required image quality as well as image on a wide range of substrates, it could not be done simultaneously, reducing the speed of the printer. 3Dalso creates an obstacle to use of water-based printing inks, which restricts the growth of the market. Consistent product innovations such as pH stable ink development and resin enhancement used in ink formulation focus on providing potential growth opportunities for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Water Based Inks market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow substantially due to the increase in demand for environmentally friendly ink in countries such as china and India. North America and Europe are major consumers of water-based inks. The market for water-based inks in Latin America is estimated to rise at a moderate rate over the forecast period, as demand for water-based inks in these regions is expected to increase over the next few years. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of the packaging industry.

Major market player included in this report are:

Flint Group

Dic Corporation

Sakata Inx

Siegwerk

Color Resolution International

Toyo Ink

Nazdar Ink Company

T&K Toka

Huber Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Process:

Gravure

Flexographic

Others

by Resin Type:

Acrylic

Maleic

Shellac

others

by Application:

Corrugated Cardboards

Flexible Packaging

Tags & Labels Folding Cartons

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Center Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

