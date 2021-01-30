Natural And Organic Flavors Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Natural and Organic Flavors Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026”, globally, the revenue generated from the sales of natural and organic flavors is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,236.6 Mn by 2018 end, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2018–2026).

Increasing health consciousness among consumers, rapid urbanization, introduction of new flavors with more sensational taste, growing disposable income, and increasing emphasis on uniqueness in taste in processed food and beverages products are some of the key trends in the global natural and organic flavors market.

Global Natural and Organic Flavors Market: Segmental Insights

The global natural and organic flavors market is segmented by flavor, product, source, and application type. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are the key regions covered in this report.

On the basis of source, fruits and fruits juices remain a key source for natural and organic flavors. The segment is expected to dominate the market, accounting for a share of 41.9% in 2018. The vegetables & vegetable sources segment is estimated to be the second-largest in terms of revenues.

On the basis of flavor type, the natural flavor segment is estimated to hold the highest value share in the global natural and organic flavors market, accounting for 90.9% revenue share in 2018. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

In terms of volume consumption, Asia Pacific is consider to be the fastest growing market, and is expected to witness a growth rate of 9.2% in 2018. This is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing applications in beverages, confectionaries, and savories end use products during the forecast years 2018-2026.

Global Natural and Organic Flavors Market: Competitive Landscape

Key participants profiled in the global natural and organic flavors market report:

Givaudan SA.

Robertet SA

Döhler GmbH

Huabao International Holdings Limited

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd

Koninklijke DSM NV

Axxence Aromatic GmbH

Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc.

Zymus International Ltd

Treatt Plc

Blue Pacific Flavors, Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Unique Flavours & Fragrances USA Inc

Symrise AG

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Kerry Group plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Takasago International Corporation

Firmenich SA

Others.

