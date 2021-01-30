Natural Lecithin Market Growing Demand

Natural Lecithin Market Introduction:

In this new aura of a modern world, people have started to prefer natural and herbal products instead of high priced artificial products. Lecithins are a group of fatty substitutes occurring in both animal and plant tissues, having yellowish- brown color. It is a fact that can be found in many foods like egg yolks, milk, sunflower, soybean, and has many applications such as food additive, nutritional supplement, etc.

Lecithins are used for smoothing food textures, emulsifiers, repelling sticky mixtures and homogenizing liquid mixtures. Natural Lecithins are readily available through extraction methods and have important applications in many industries. Due to their high nutritional values, the demand for Natural Lecithins is going to rise significantly in the food and beverage market leading an upsurge in the Natural Lecithin Market.

By region, Natural Lecithin market is holding the highest share in North America regarding consumption, followed by Asia and then Europe. Natural Lecithin market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Natural Lecithin Market: Segmentation

Natural Lecithin market can be segmented by application, source, and region.

Natural Lecithin market is segmented on the basis of application into, food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and other industries. The food and beverage industry has long recognized the importance of natural lecithins as a critical component in their processing. Natural Lecithins are used as emulsifiers, additives, nutritional ingredients, separating agents and thickeners. Natural lecithin in pharmaceutical industry is used for nutrition, herbal supplement, treatment of alzheimer’s disease, liver disease, gallbladder disease, as a wetting agent, dispersing agent and as an emulsifier. In cosmetic industry, natural lecithins are used as oil in water emulsions in cosmetic compositions. Natural Lecithins have a significant number of applications in other industries such as adhesives, animal feeds, dyes, fertilizers, paper, textile, leather, detergent, polymer and absorbent industries. The demand of natural lecithins in food and beverage industry is expected to grow significantly as it is derived from natural source.

Based on their source, natural lecithin market has been segmented into animal source lecithin and plant source lecithins. Animal source lecithins include eggs, meat, poultry, and fish, whereas plant sources include soybean, sunflower, rapeseeds and vegetable oils. Natural lecithins from the plant source are determined to be more preferable due to their vegetarian origin.

By regions, the Natural Lecithin Market is segmented into following key regions; North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and The Middle East and Africa.

Natural Lecithin Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Natural Lecithins has been popularized by its nutritive and medicinal properties, collectively stimulating the demand for natural lecithins. They have been known for enhancing memory, focus, and energy in the body. Due to their high concentration of valuable unsaturated fatty acids, they have been known to protect the nerves, heart, and liver from various diseases. Due to the essential fatty acid content, it is deriving considerable attention from the consumers of nutritive natural food products. Natural lecithin supplements are known to be effective in weight gaining due to their fat content which is a driver for fitness- supplement industries. The increasing health awareness among consumers and demand for natural source ingredients act as a controller for the natural lecithin market.

Natural lecithin supplements derived from soybean is a growing trend in the modern world of natural, vegetarian and healthy food products.

Natural lecithin’s may have some side effects on specific users like nausea, allergy, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Natural Lecithin Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on the geographic regions, global Natural Lecithin market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.

According to the consumption pattern, North American region holds the largest share in natural lecithin market followed by Asia Pacific which also possesses a significant market. By production, North America is the major producer of natural lecithin followed by Europe.

European and Asia Pacific natural lecithin market is expected to grow at the significant rate regarding consumption during the forecast period because people have started to opt for herbal products. The Middle East and Africa is expected to grow slowly over the forecast period as consumption in this region is expected to increase at a moderate rate.

Population around the globe is slowly getting aware about the health benefits from natural lecithin. Nowadays, people are looking for more health beneficiary herbal products.

Natural Lecithin Market: Key Players

Natural Lecithin Market is gaining acceptance at a fast growing rate, and some of the key players in this market are; Cargill Inc., The Lecithin Company, Soya International, Global River Food Ingredients, American Lecithin Company, DuPont and Bunge Limited, Now Foods, The Arnott Group, Natural Nutraceuticals and Pure Formulas Inc.

