Vertical Farming Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Vertical Farming Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Vertical farming is a method of growing produce in an urban environment, on a vertically inclined surface. Rather than growing a single layer of crops over a large area of land, crop stacks are cultivated in an upward direction. In vertical agriculture, an artificial environment is created within a facility utilizing technologies which can help plants to grow and become more nutritious in a short span of time, which when compared to traditional farming. The major driving factors for the global vertical farming market are growing demand for high quality food with minimal environmental impact. Also, the surging trend towards no use of pesticides, no weather-related crop failures, environment-friendly methods, increasing urban population, and growth in crop production year-round. environment-friendly methods would also drive the growth of the market. According to The Population Reference Bureau, the global share of urban residents was estimated at 51 per cent by 2010. This proportion is expected to increase to 70 % of the world’s population by 2050. Limitations on the variety of crops grown such as temperature adjustment, adequate management of water supply, the identification and supply of nutrients to plants, the decision on the growth mechanism to be adopted and the individual harvesting time for plants must be considered before planting begins. Thus, all types of plants can be difficult to grow through vertical farms which is the restraining factor. Production of biopharmaceutical products is the opportunistic factor for the global vertical farming market

The regional analysis of global Vertical Farming market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the sector and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the importance of alternative farming, due to fewer availability of fertile agricultural land and increasing population, is the key factor expected to stimulate demand from industry. Europe is expected to see substantial growth over the projected period as a result of the increasing expansion of genetically modified crop technology. Increasing adoption of nanotechnology and robotics for farming also enhances demand on the regional market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

AeroFarms

Sky Greens

Illumitex, Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd

Green Sense Farms, LLC

Agrilution

American Hydroponics

Urban Crops Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Growth Mechanism

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

by Structure

Shipping Container

Building-Based

by Components

Lighting

Climate Control

Sensors

Other Hydroponic Components

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Vertical Farming Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

