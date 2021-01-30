Vertical Farming Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Vertical Farming Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Vertical farming is a method of growing produce in an urban environment, on a vertically inclined surface. Rather than growing a single layer of crops over a large area of land, crop stacks are cultivated in an upward direction. In vertical agriculture, an artificial environment is created within a facility utilizing technologies which can help plants to grow and become more nutritious in a short span of time, which when compared to traditional farming. The major driving factors for the global vertical farming market are growing demand for high quality food with minimal environmental impact. Also, the surging trend towards no use of pesticides, no weather-related crop failures, environment-friendly methods, increasing urban population, and growth in crop production year-round. environment-friendly methods would also drive the growth of the market. According to The Population Reference Bureau, the global share of urban residents was estimated at 51 per cent by 2010. This proportion is expected to increase to 70 % of the world’s population by 2050. Limitations on the variety of crops grown such as temperature adjustment, adequate management of water supply, the identification and supply of nutrients to plants, the decision on the growth mechanism to be adopted and the individual harvesting time for plants must be considered before planting begins. Thus, all types of plants can be difficult to grow through vertical farms which is the restraining factor. Production of biopharmaceutical products is the opportunistic factor for the global vertical farming market
The regional analysis of global Vertical Farming market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the sector and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the importance of alternative farming, due to fewer availability of fertile agricultural land and increasing population, is the key factor expected to stimulate demand from industry. Europe is expected to see substantial growth over the projected period as a result of the increasing expansion of genetically modified crop technology. Increasing adoption of nanotechnology and robotics for farming also enhances demand on the regional market.
Major market player included in this report are:
Koninklijke Philips N.V
AeroFarms
Sky Greens
Illumitex, Inc.
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd
Green Sense Farms, LLC
Agrilution
American Hydroponics
Urban Crops Solutions
Vertical Farm Systems
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Growth Mechanism
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Aquaponics
by Structure
Shipping Container
Building-Based
by Components
Lighting
Climate Control
Sensors
Other Hydroponic Components
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Vertical Farming Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors