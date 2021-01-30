Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.27% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Companies are constantly working on optimizing their supply chain network to cut costs which increase their options for profitability. There is also a considerable amount of cash that gets stuck in the supply chain network. Supply chain finance model solves this issue; whereby the financial institution issues accounts receivable to the supplier with minimal fee at the earliest, and the buyer would pay the bank before the date of invoice. Rising utility in numerous industries is the driving factor in this market. According to CDP’s 2019 supply chain report, 35 per cent of program members are engaged in climate change with their suppliers in 2018, up from 23 per cent the year before. “Furthermore, as suppliers mature in their understanding of sustainability issues and advance their approaches to action, there is evidence that they are also improving their efforts to cascade positive change down through their own supply chains. Slow adoption rate is the restraining factor in this market. Companies are seeking opportunities from the adoption of sustainability practices to gain marketing and competitive advantages, increase staff retention and build credibility

The regional analysis of global Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Sustainable supply chain finance market in North America is forecast to witness a 19.14 per cent CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly due to strict regulations regarding sustainable practices in the environment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

BNP Paribas

DBS Bank Ltd.

Citigroup, Inc.

First Abu Dhabi Bank

ING Bank N.V.

FMO

Standard Chartered

HSBC Group

TIER Sustainable Supply Chain Finance

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Type

Financial Institution

Buyer Financed

Supplier Financed

Multiple Source

by Organisation Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium sized Enterprises

by End User

Foot & Apparel

Food & Beverage

Power & Energy

Automobile,

Chemical & Materials

Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

