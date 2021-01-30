Small Business Loan Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Small Business Loan Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Small Business Loan is the financial support service provided to the Small and Medium sized Entrepreneurs (SMEs) at feasible interest rates. These loans have less restrictive requirements enabling the small businesses to secure the funds at ease. SMEs account for a large share of economies in the emerging economies such as India, China and Japan. A rise in small and middle enterprises/firms (SMEs) has been observed which boosts the market growth of Small Business Loan market. For Instance: As per The World Bank on 2019, SMEs play major role in most economies majorly emerging once, creating employment opportunities and represent about 90% of businesses and 50% of the employment worldwide. Financial constraints allow SMEs to opt for Business Loans. Further, Government initiatives to promote the SME sector as it has a major contribution in the overall GDP growth of the developed and developing economies create opportunities in the market. For Instance: German Government enabled loan as per the size of the SME without risk assessment and 100% state guarantee in April 2020, as per the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi). Indian Government in 2020, promotes a scheme to train women entrepreneurs for handling businesses/enterprises as India has only 14 % women entrepreneurs. Moreover, Small Business loans generate opportunities for startups and new entrepreneurs to accelerate their business and support national as well as international GDPs. Also, immense growth has been observed in Fintech Startups promoting the market growth of Small Business Loan. As per Statista in 2019, 7.1 % is the share of Fintech Startups worldwide. However, risks attained in repayment of the loans is the major factor restraining the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Small Business Loan market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to risk bearing capabilities and presence of developed economies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in the SME sector in emerging economies such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Small Business Loan market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Societe Generale S.A. (France)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Canada)

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) (China)

Wells Fargo & Company (US)

MUFG Bank Ltd. (Japan)

The Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Credit Agricole Group (France)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (China)

Banco Santander, S.A. (Spain)

The Bank of America Corporation (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Short-term Loan

Medium term Loan

Long-term Loan

By Application:

Large Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Small Companies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Small Business Loan Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

