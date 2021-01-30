Signal Tower Light Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Signal Tower Light Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Signal tower lights provide visual and audible machine state signaling. Their signals can also be recognized and identified reliably at a distance, mounted on the control panel or the machine itself. The specially designed lenses have a Fresnel effect to cohesive and adhesive levels of light. According to the United States Census Bureau, Construction remains the largest end-use industry in the market for light towers, driven by the large-scale deployment of light towers to ensure maximum productivity and the safety of the workers during poor light conditions. In terms of demand for light towers, the oil and gas industry trail the former as a result of soaring investments. Increasing investment for light towers operation in construction, mining, oil & gas, and events & sports is driving the market. According to Statista, Sales of lightweight construction equipment are expected to grow in Canada in 2012 by about 8.6 per cent. This category includes concrete vibrators, portable air compressors, concrete trowels, compactors, rollers, light towers, concrete screeds, hydraulic breakers, power buggies, generators and concrete saws according to the source. Light maintenance, battery problems and a large unorganized market are expected to hamper tower light growth. For example, if the charge of the battery is 95%, then only four of the five LEDs are lit which would hamper the growth of signal tower light market. Increased infrastructure activities such as highway construction, railway line construction and maintenance are the opportunity factors. According to Statista, in 2017, the infrastructure index rose to 180.1, an increase from the previous year.

The regional analysis of global Signal Tower Light market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted for most of the market share of light towers in 2018, and that growth is projected to continue until 2024. The North American market is largely driven by nations such as the United States and Canada, as they are witnessing strong investment in infrastructure expansion and oil & gas exploration. Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s top petroleum refineries. Light towers are required for the construction of crude oil transport pipeline activities for these refineries. In addition, Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China and Australia are developing their mining areas. The increased mining activity is yet another opportunity for growth for the region’s light towers market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Patlite Corporation

Federal Signal Corporation

Werma Signaltechnik GmbH

Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries)

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Schneider Electric

Auer Signal

Sirena S.p.A

Pfannenberg

Edwards Signaling

Moflash Signalling Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Modular Signal Towers

Pre-assembled Signal Towers

By Application:

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Signal Tower Light Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

