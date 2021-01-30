Switching Power Supply Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Switching Power Supply Market is valued approximately at USD XX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Switching Power Supply is an electronic circuit device comprising of capacitors, inductors and other electrical components used in computers, audio/video devices, machine tools, security systems and other electronic devices for continuous working of the device even with the changing frequencies as a switch. There are several electronic devices that require stable power supply such as computers and electric motors. Switching Power Supply fulfills this requirement efficiently protecting the device from damage which boosts its market growth. Switching Power Supply is also useful in various electronics projects and several applications with large consumption of electricity. Switching Power Supply are used in electronics devices as they are light in weight and small in size. A tremendous rise has been observed in the use of electronic device which fuels up the market growth. As per Statista by 2020, user penetration of electronic devices would rise up to 22.3%. Further, rise in the electric vehicle market has been observed due to awareness regarding consumption of fuel and environmental issues which uses switching mode power supply. For Instance: As per McKinsey, EV sales grew to more than two million units globally in 2018: an increase of 63 percent on a year-on-year basis, and a rate slightly higher than in prior years. Switching Power Supply gain popularity in the battery based electronics device which delivers convenience and portability being light in weight and small in size. However, complexity of SMPS manufacturing and presence of higher electrical noise for Switching Power Supply would be the major restraining factors which impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Switching Power Supply market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to higher usage of battery operated devices requiring switching mode power supply. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in the customer base for battery based electronics device would create lucrative growth prospects for the Switching Power Supply market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Phoenix Contact India Private Limited (India)

TDK-Lambda Corporation (Germany)

Delta Electronics Group (Taiwan)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

LITE-ON Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Cosel Asia Ltd (Hong Kong)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Voltage Rating:

DC5V

DC12V

DC15V

DC24V

By Application:

Test and Semiconductor Equipment Application

Medical Equipment

Railways

Power Grid

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Switching Power Supply Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

