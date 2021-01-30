Latest Study on Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market hints a True Blockbuster

Latest released study “Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with 128 pages and in-depth assessment including market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players such as Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car, Careem, Grab Taxi, Kako Taxi, Addison Lee, Meru, Ingogo, Flywheel, Easy Taxi, Gocatch, Via, Yandex Taxi, Lecab & 99Taxis. The research study provides forecasts for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) investments till 2024. The study also helps with cost structure benchmarking collectively derive after analyzing a vast coverage of industry players which is further compared with overall sector for each component such as Avg. Profit, Wages, Purchases, Depreciation, Marketing, Rent & utilities, Others etc.

Transportation as a service (TaaS) developed rapidly sence 2010, and most of top players were established between 2009 and 2013;

Now North America is the largest market, due to the mature and perfect transportation system; Currently, Uber is dominating North America, over 80% market share in the end 2016; and other players like Lyft is developing rapidly these days, when Uber is in trouble. In July 2017, Lyft may occupy for 20% share in Untied States.

Europe also developed rapidly, several players are dominating the Europe market, like Yandex is domimating Russia, Uber and Gett are dominating UK market, BlaBlaCar is dominating France market, Mytaxi is dominating Germany market; In future, the European local players will keep the leading position.

China now is dominated Didi Chuxing, there are also few small players, gradually expanded their market size through diversified competition, supporting better services.

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size will reach 230400 million US$ by 2025, from 24100 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mobility as a Service (MaaS).

The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Uber, Didi, etc.

The Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) (Thousands Units) and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type such as , Type I & Type II

The market is segmented by Application such as Below 25 Years Old, 25-40 Years Old & Above 40 Years Old with historical and projected market share and compounded annual growth rate.

The market is expected to estimate at XX million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of XX%.

Market Share of players that includes Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car, Careem, Grab Taxi, Kako Taxi, Addison Lee, Meru, Ingogo, Flywheel, Easy Taxi, Gocatch, Via, Yandex Taxi, Lecab & 99Taxis

