Precision Operational Amplifiers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Precision Operational Amplifiers Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An Operational Amplifier is a voltage amplifying device which is designed to be used with external feedback components such as resistors and capacitors. Precision amplifiers have improved specs with precision offset, zero-drift over time, lower internal noise (nV/?Hz), and input bias current. Precision op amps have precisely matching resistors etched in the substrate at the chip level. Precision op amps are necessarily integrated chips so that the components are precisely matched. The rising electronics sector coupled with increasing research and development in the sector to develop new and smaller components drives the market towards growth. As per Statista in China, revenue in consumer electronics segment amounted to USD 128 billion in 2019 and is expected to USD 181 billion by 2023. the revenue from the semiconductors in Germany increased from USD 12.63 million in 2016 to USD 14.53 million in 2018. These semiconductors as per German Trade and Invest (GTAI), account for 80% of the innovations in the modern vehicles including Mobile Internet access, Digital operating controls and electronic assistance systems. Hence the automotive sector is driving increased chip demand, with digitalization and electrification fueling semiconductor. Further, growing demand for testing and measurement instruments for increased accuracy and precision fuels the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Precision Operational Amplifiers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of electronic devices in the region and investments in developing new technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as manufacturing base of electronics in countries like China and India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Precision Operational Amplifiers market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Texas Instruments
Analog Devices Inc.
Maxim Integrated
STM
Microchip Technology Inc.
Intersil Corporation
On Semiconductor
New Japan Radio
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
1 Channel
2 Channel Type
4 Channel Type
By Application:
Automatic Control System
Test and Measurement Instruments
Medical Instruments
Vehicle electronics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Precision Operational Amplifiers Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors