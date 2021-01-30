Consent Management Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Consent Management Market is valued at approximately USD 266 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Consent is precisely associated with the processing of personal data of an individual for marketing, analysis, or health. Each processing purpose is related to one or more processing activities, that define how personal data is processed, like storing, recording, or disseminating data. Thus, consent management plays a significant role in consent processing, as it allows a website to meet General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulation by getting user consent for gathering their data through cookies in the course of their visit. A consent management platform (CMP) allows the brands to mechanize their consent management process, making it simpler to be GDPR compliant. Therefore, this factor is expected to create higher growth in the market around the world. Furthermore, increasing cyber-attacks & data breaches, growing awareness on data compliance regulations, and the implementation of Privacy by Design (PbD) to enhance data privacy are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), more than 1437 data breach cases were registered in 2019 globally, an increase from 2015, which holds almost 780 cases. This, in turn, is expected to promote the demand for medical all over the world. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and its development into a global pandemic, several organizations have been incorporating consent management platforms to safeguard employees, customers, and others, alongside the health threat that is being posed by the novel coronavirus. Since COVID-19 related information would be considered, then a further requirement must be satisfied, such as employment-related obligations, preventative or occupational medicine, and many more. Therefore, the market is experiencing significant growth in the forthcoming years. However, unfavorable reimbursements facilities and the presence of open-source consent management software vendors are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Consent Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the implementation of data compliance regulations, such as GDPR, along with the increased demand for customers to control their consent and preferences in the region. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

OneTrust, LLC

Quantcast

Piwik PRO

TrustArc Inc.

Cookiebot

Iubenda S.R.L.

Trunomi Ltd.

Crownpeak Technology, Inc.

BigID, Inc.

SAP SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Touchpoint:

Mobile App

Web App

By Deployment Type:

Cloud-Type

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Consent Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

