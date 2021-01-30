Global BLOOD GROUP TYPING Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2015-2023

BLOOD GROUP TYPING MARKET BOOMING TRENDS, SHARE, GROWTH CHALLENGES, KEY PLAYERS, INDUSTRY SEGMENTS AND COMPETITORS ANALYSIS

The global blood group typing market is expected to accrue revenues at 10.2% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period), according to MRFR. Technological breakthroughs in blood group assessment assays are one of the primary factors driving market growth. Methods to ensure the safety of nurses and doctors and the transfusion method to the patient can bolster the market demand. Establishment of diagnostic centers and facilities in hospitals for gauging the presence of unknown diseases via blood tests can influence the blood group typing market demand till 2023.

Need for blood during cases of emergencies, urgent demand for tests of newborns and neonatals, and rising number of blood donations can successfully drive the market. Blood donation campaigns run by non-governmental organizations for accumulating volumes of rare blood types. According to the National Red Cross, close to 21 million blood components were transfused each year in the U.S. Discovery of rare blood groups assist doctors in calculating the risk of contracting diseases. For instance, the S/s variant of blood group was discovered in Sydney and being found in blood molecules of residents with the possibility of contracting malaria. While the same test applied on denizens of Africa cited its absence.

But low sales of blood reagents and dearth of skilled physicians for extracting blood can pose a challenge to the market.

Blood Group Typing Market Segmentation

The global blood group typing market has been segmented into technique, test type, product and service, and end user.

By technique, the market has been segmented into massively parallel sequencing, PCR-based and microarray techniques, assay-based techniques, and others.

The market, by test type, has been segmented into ABO blood tests, cross-matching tests, antibody screening, HLA typing, and antigen typing.

The global blood group typing market, on the basis of product and service, has been segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment has been further divided into anti-human globulin reagents, antisera reagents, blood bank saline, and red blood cells reagents.

On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into blood banks, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and others.

Blood Group Typing Market Regional Analysis

The blood group typing market covers the regions of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The Americas are touted to lead the global market till 2023 due to a well-developed healthcare framework and establishment of blood banks. High prevalence of chronic diseases are the primary driver of the successful penetration of the global blood group typing market. Rise of organ transplantation surgeries and various reimbursement schemes can widen the scope of the market in the region.

The APAC region is expected to showcase an agile growth rate due to support from government organizations with funding and prevalence of various diseases. Acquisition of rare blood types and their profiling for their immunity to several diseases coupled with the expanding genomics research sector can drive the regional market growth.

Blood Group Typing Market Competitive Landscape

Beckman Coulter, Agena Biosciences, Inc., Bag Healthcare GmbH, Novacyt Group, Quotient, Ltd., AXO Science, Grifols International, S. A., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Rapid Labs, Day Medical SA, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. are prime players of the global market.

Blood Group Typing Industry News

Researchers from Nottingham University are currently working on a method which uses blood at its base to ascertain the presence of breast cancer in patients nearly 5 years before its complete formation. The blood group report can alert doctors of the release of autoantibodies in the system which would signal the presence of a foreign object and assist doctors in carrying out preventive measures.

