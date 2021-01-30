Automotive Sunroof Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Automotive Sunroof Market is valued at approximately USD 7.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An automotive sunroof is a movable panel that is positioned on the top of the car that allows the entrance of fresh air and light in the interior of the vehicle. They are operated either manually or electrically, and are available in different shapes, sizes, and styles depending on the car type. It further increases the comfort level of passengers traveling in a vehicle by offering better air circulation and providing exceptional illumination and brightness during the daytime. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have started to offer inexpensive pop-up sunroofs or optional sunroof systems, panoramic, and several other spoiler-type small sunroofs to mid-segment cars, rather than the premium or luxury vehicles. Therefore, the demand for automotive sunroof is significantly growing among the automobile companies. Moreover, increasing the production volume of passenger cars, a rise in demand for premium vehicles, and rising demand for passenger comfort & safety features in vehicles are the few other factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2019, there were around 67.1 million units of passenger cars produced around the world, representing an increase from 65.7 million units in 2013. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth and accelerate the demand for automotive sunroofs. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has a swift and severe impact on every single sector of the global industry including the automotive industry thus, representing a substantial decline in the production of passenger cars and premium vehicles. With the reduced production of vehicles, the demand for automotive sunroof significantly decline, which may act as a major roadblock for the demand of automotive sunroof in the recent years. However, the high maintenance & integration cost, along with low penetration of sunroof in low segment vehicles are the few factors impeding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Automotive Sunroof market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the production of passenger vehicles, increasing demand for premium & sports utility vehicles, and rapidly growing urbanization in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Inalfa Roof Systems Group

Inteva Products, LLC

Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

CIE Automotive

Johnan America Inc.

Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Automotive Sunroof Company (ASC, INC.)

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Fabric

Glass

By Vehicle Type:

Gasoline powered vehicle

Electric powered vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

