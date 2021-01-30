Rugged Notebook Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Rugged Notebook Market is valued approximately USD 1888.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Rugged laptops are adopted in various industries due to its significant features as it is designed to achieve a four-to-six-year lifespan compare to other non-rugged devices. Rugged notebooks are operable in temperature ranging from zero to 122 degrees and its screen employ sunlight filtration, anti- reflection coating, glare reduction and brightness rating of up to 6000 Nits that helps in allowing wide angle viewing in direct sunlight. It also provides high resistance and reliability from extreme vibration, shock impact, liquid and humidity resistance etc. Rugged Laptop are used in military due to its ability to withstand in intense heat and sand of the desert and have ability to survive the bumps and jolts of an armored vehicles and naval vessel. The rising application of rugged notebook devices and increasing adoption of semi-rugged notebooks across the world are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: The Army Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care, placed an order for 3,750 Getac S410 semi-rugged notebooks that is helpful in digital capture medical treatment data in operation environment and augment comprehensive lifelong electronic health records.Furthermore, rugged notebooks and tablets are used in government sectors due to its implicit uses as it provides security to government data, real time sharing of critical data, durability in adverse condition and mobility to government personnel. For instance: In November 2018, Panasonic Solutions Co., launched Toughbook 31 laptop with an approximate price of USD 3,700 that is designed for the mobile workers especially, federal, public sector and utility industry job personnel. However, emerging adoption of rugged tablets and mobile devices over rugged notebook is the major factor restraining the growth of global Rugged Notebook market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Rugged Notebook market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Panasonic Corporation

Dell

Getac

Amrel

ACME

Twinhead (Durabook)

Lenovo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fully-rugged notebook

Semi-rugged notebook

Ultra-rugged notebook

by Application:

Industrial

Government

Military & defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Rugged Notebook Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

