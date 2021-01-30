Statistics Software Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Statistics Software Market is valued approximately at USD XX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a compounded annual growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Statistical software is used across various business verticals in order to analyze different attributes of the industry/company such as number of customers operating, trends and policies. These software collect the data and transform them into useful information which is supports effective business decision-making. These software delivers the business managers a real time data about complex situations and conditions in order to base their decisions on facts rather than predictions. For Instance, in order to analyze the target customers for a company (by demographics, buying pattern or any other segment), database of the customer could be collected and analyzed in statistical software which in beneficial for the growth of the company. Due to rising digitization, cloud-based storage has seen a growing usage which generates opportunities for statistical software to store the analyzed data. As per a survey by Gartner in 2018, 81% of users are public cloud users. Statistical software are used by consulting firms to analyze the data and suggest the customers the market trend. Moreover, rise in the agility and need for management in telecommunication, IT services and automation boosts opportunities for market growth. Further, due to technological advancements, upgraded versions of softwares are launched timely which enhances the features offered and inhibit new features that boost clients’ experience with the software. However, privacy and security issues related to the data storage are major factors that restraint the growth of the market over the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1074

The regional analysis of global Statistics Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to increasing industrialization acceptance of statistically based decisions rather than predictions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as high emergence of digital traffic along with rise in the number of market players would create lucrative growth prospects for the Statistics Software market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

MathWorks (US)

Qlik (US)

Minitab (US)

SAS Institute (US)

StataCorp LLC (US)

Systat Software Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Linux

Windows

Mac OS

Android

IOS

By Application:

Scientific Research

Finance

Industrial

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1074

Target Audience of the Global Statistics Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/