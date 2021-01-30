Legal Marijuana Market Development Activity Ahead – This Could be Huge | Aphria, Canopy Growth, Tilray, Lexaria

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, “Legal Marijuana Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Marijuana also called weed, herb, pot, grass, bud, ganja, Mary Jane, and a vast number of other slang terms, it is a greenish gray mixture of the dried flowers of Cannabis sativa. Marijuana include sinsemilla and concentrated resins which are stronger form of marijiuana containing high doses of marijuana’s active elements which includes honeylike hash oil, waxy budder, and hard amberlike shatter. These resins are gradually common among those who use them both recreationally and medically. Changes in marijuana policies across states legalizing marijuana for medical and/or recreational use recommend that marijuana is gaining larger acceptance in our society. Marijuana legalization consider the practical uses of marijuana especially for medical use.

Key players in the global Legal Marijuana market include;

Canopy Growth Corporation (United States), Aphria, Inc. (United States), Aurora Cannabis (Canada), Wayland Group (Canada), Tilray (Canada), The Cronos Group (Canada), Organigram Holding, Inc. (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals, plc. (United Kingdom), Lexaria Corp. (Canada) and Medicine Man Technology (United States)

The global Legal Marijuana market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Legal Marijuana industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Legal Marijuana study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

The Legal Marijuana Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Indoor, Greenhouse), Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others), End-Users (Healthcare Industry, Recreational Industry, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

On May 2, 2019- Canopy Growth has announce that it has acquired German-based, Bionorica SE-founded C3 Cannabinoid Compound Company (“C3”) in a transformative deal that will see established single cannabinoid medicines brought together with the world’s leading full-spectrum medical cannabis offering.

Regulatory Insights:

FDA has also approved two drugs containing a synthetic version of a substance that is present in the marijuana plant.

Market Drivers

Increasing Use of Marijuana for Medical Use

Increasing Disease Burden of Chronic Pain

Market Trend

Rising Need for Effective Pain Management Remedies

Legalization of Medicinal Marijuana Led To a Significant Decrease in the Black Market

Restraints

Can Lead To the Development Problem Known as Marijuana Use Disorder

Excess Consumption Effect the Brain

Opportunities

Government Earnings through Taxation

The Legal Marijuana industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Legal Marijuana market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Legal Marijuana industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Legal Marijuana Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Legal Marijuana Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Legal Marijuana Market

The report highlights Legal Marijuana market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Legal Marijuana market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

