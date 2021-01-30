Service Integration and Management (SIAM) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Service Integration and Management (SIAM) Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Service integration and Management enables managing various suppliers of service providers and integrating them together in order to provide a single business faced IT organization. The cost efficiency and service providence through this integration are the key drivers for the market growth of a market. Convenience and ease of operations are delivered as customer has to communicate with a single point of contact i.e. a single company at the frontend to tackle operations and problems related to it while various companies and service providers integrate at backend. Due to growing digitization, many companies have adopted online platform to provide the IT services which gives rise to the options available for the customer to choose service provider. As per Statista is April 2020, global online penetration rate is 59% of the world population motivating digital advertisements and enhancing the growth of the market. With integration of services, topnotch services of various companies could be provided to a single client which enhances its adaptation and ensures value proposition. With the help of this model, innovative technologies could be inhibited, proper use of skills and resources are benefitted whereas reduction in the process cost is incurred which enhances the uses of service integration. Mergers and acquisition strategies adopted by key players in the market in order to expand the reach and gain a larger market share. For Instance: Accenture PLC in May 2018 acquired UK based Certus Solution to strengthen the delivery on Oracle cloud based operations. Also, in December 2017, Siemens, a German equipment maker collaborated with HCL India in order to expand the IoT platforms and developed advanced tools and techniques to create a differentiation among existing products. However, lack of willingness among the service providers to support the process of integration is a major restraining factor which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Service Integration and Management (SIAM) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to rise in investments for private construction and construction of new residential buildings. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such increase in the construction sector and rise in demand for cold storages and ware houses due to growth in food and beverage industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Service Integration and Management (SIAM) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Capgemini SE (France)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

TATA Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Wipro Limited (India)

Atos (France)

Accenture plc (Ireland)

CGI Inc. (Canada)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Oracle Corporation (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Automation Services

Implementation Services

Advisory Services

By Application:

Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy & Utility

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Service Integration and Management (SIAM) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

