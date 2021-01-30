Equipment Leasing Software Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Equipment Leasing Software Market is valued approximately USD 545 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The equipment leasing sector includes the large as well as funder or brokerage leasing companies that offers finance products for a wide range of asset types that can include vehicles, technology, agricultural machinery, construction & industrial equipment, and other vertical market asset types. Equipment leasing software (also known as asset leasing software) can manage all types of activities that covers under leasing lifecycle management. It also administers portfolios of a range assets, such as equipment or vehicles, and also deliver workflows for credit evaluation and approval. The implementation of advanced technologies in equipment leasing software, growing construction sector and rapid industrialization & infrastructure development are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry worldwide in 2017 was approximate 3.5% and it grew to almost 3.9% in 2018. Similarly, as per the survey of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in India, Foreign Direct Investment collected in Construction Development sector from April 2000 to December 2018 with USD 24.91 billion. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Equipment Leasing Software around the world. With the COVID-19 outbreak, several industrial sectors are under lockdown due to the strong actions implemented by the government. For this reason, manufacturers are recently facing several challenges such as reduction in production units and supply disruptions thereby, the demand for equipment leasing software is reduced and resulting insignificant market growth worldwide. However, lack of awareness and shortage of skilled and qualified operators are some factors, hampering the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Equipment Leasing Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing manufacturing sector and the presence of significant number of market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the rapid industrialization & infrastructure development in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Decision Systems Group

Cassiopae SAS

Constellation Software

Asset Panda

Visual Lease

IMNAT Softwares

Soft4Leasing

Accruent LLC

Dominion Leasing Software LLC

NETSOL Technologies Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Equipment Type:

Agriculture

Construction

Manufacturing & Warehouse Tools

Medical & Biotechnology

Transportation

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By End-User:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year -2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Equipment Leasing Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

