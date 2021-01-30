Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Storage and warehouse leasing services ensure providence of the facilities to the businesses and industries on rental basis for a fixed period of time. Since Storage and warehouse construction is a capital intensive activity, many small and middle firms can’t afford its construction and hence opt for rental agreements. A rise in small and middle enterprises/firms (SMEs) has been observed which boosts the market growth of Storage and Warehouse Leasing Service market. For Instance: As per The World Bank on 2019, SMEs play major role in most economies especially emerging once, creating employment opportunities and represent about 90% of businesses and 50% of the employment worldwide. Financial constraints allow SMEs to opt for Storage and Warehouse Leasing Services. With the growth in manufacturing sector, outsourcing has been adopted widely across the globe which leads to the enhancement of the third party logistics market. As per Cerasis, a GlobalTranz Company, third party logistics market is about to rise by 15% in 2020. This increases the demand for storage space for both climatic and non-climatic requirements, driving the growth of the market. Further, with the rising population, a huge demand has been observed in food and beverage industries creating numerous opportunities in the market. As per Statista in 2019, 22.15% rise in the growth of Global Food and Beverage industry has been observed as compare to 2018. Moreover, geographical constraints in other major factor which creates opportunities for the market growth. However, parallel emergence of self-storage services is the major restraining factor which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1064

The regional analysis of global Storage and Warehouse Leasing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to rapid industrialization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise emergence of SMEs, rise in food and beverage industries and enhancement in demand for cold storages would create lucrative growth prospects for the Storage and Warehouse Leasing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (Kuwait)

Duke Realty Corporation (US)

Prologis, Inc. (US)

Public Storage, Inc. (US)

Global Logistic Properties (GLP)(Japan)

Godamwale Trading & Logistics Pvt. Ltd (India)

DHL Supply Chain (Germany)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (US)

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions (US)

SNCF Logistics (France)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Non-climate controlled

Climate controlled

By Application:

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1064

Target Audience of the Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/