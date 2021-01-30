Gasoline Gensets Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Gasoline Gensets Market is valued approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Genset is a type of device that transforms mechanical energy into electrical power for a variety of electrical operations. Genset is typically consists of a motor and an alternator that are inserted in a base with other elements. The other components of genset are fuel tank, batteries, automatic transfer switch and control panel. It is a cost-effective device with high reliability and efficiency in operation. Gasoline generators works as same manner to other generators. They are useful for various applications, as they can be utilized not just for residential use, but also for on-site jobs, on camping, and in other premises. Increasing consumption of electricity, rise in demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply, growing construction sector and rapid industrialization are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Statista, in 2017, the global consumption of electricity was amounted to around 22.3 trillion kilowatt hours, an increase of over 2.56% from 2015 which holds nearly 21.2 trillion-kilowatt hour of electricity consumption. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Gasoline Gensets around the world. With the COVID-19 outbreak around the world and the resulting strong actions implemented by the government will have far more severe impact on each industrial sector thereby, the need for gasoline gensets is reduced therefore, hampering the market growth worldwide. However, high capital installation & maintenance costs and safety concerns are some other factor limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Gasoline Gensets market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising number of power outages and the growing need for continuous power by the industrial and commercial sectors located in China and India. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the rapid industrialization & infrastructure development in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cummins

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Briggs & Stratton

Kohler Power Group

Generac Holding Inc.

Yamaha Motor Pvt, Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Caterpillar Inc.

Atlas Copco

Siemens AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Power Rating:

<2 kVA

2-3.5 kVA

3.5-5 kVA

5-6.5 kVA

Others

By Phase:

Single phase

Three Phase

By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Construction

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Gasoline Gensets Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

