Linerless Labels Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Linerless Labels Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The linerless label are pressure sensitive labels because they do not have backing paper and have release coating applied to the face of the label which allows to be wound on a roll without the adhesive sticking to the label below it. It is a mono web product with silicone (release coating) on one side and adhesive on the other. Also it is commonly used in food markets such as fresh produce and ready meals, meat, fish , poultry etc. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Linerless Labels market is facing challenges because of temporary shutdown of manufacturing and distribution channel across the world. The rise in demand for packed food and beverages, increasing demand for sustainable labels and for logistic applications and rise in demand for consumer durables encourages the growth of Linerless Labels Market. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: 0n 5th September 2019, R.R Donnelley & Sons Company has expanded its label manufacturing platform with addition of a 26″ linerless press, manufactured by ETI Converting Equipment. However, fluctuating raw material prices and stringent government regulations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Linerless Labels market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1050

The regional analysis of global Linerless Labels Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising domestic demand for packaged food, and increase in consumption of beverages. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

CCL Industries Inc.

R.R Donnelley & Sons Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Multi-Color Corporation

Coveris Holdings S.A

Sato Holdings Corporation

Skanem SA

Hub Labels, Inc.

Gipako

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Composition:

Facestock

Adhesive

Topcoat

Product:

Primary

Variable information print

By Printing Technology:

Flexographic

Digital

Offset

Letterpress

Others

By Printing Ink:

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV curable

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Home & personal care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1050

Target Audience of the Global Linerless Labels Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/