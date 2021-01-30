Centesis Catheters Center Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Centesis Catheters Center Market is valued approximately at USD 426 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Centesis is a word used to describe a small procedure for removing fluid from the body. Common causes for the veterinarian performing a centesis are for therapeutic purposes, likeremoving large volumes of chest fluid or abdominal cavities to relieve discomfort, stress, or for the diagnostic purposes trying to take out fluid from a body cavity or organ to be evaluated for testing. Key factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing target population of patients (particularly patients with cancer, tuberculosis and cardiovascular diseases), increasing preference for image-guided centesis procedures. The central venous catheter may be used as an indwelling peritoneal catheter to manage the symptoms of recurrent malignant ascites in case of cancer. As per WHO, according to estimates, the global cancer burden increased to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. During their lifetime one in a five men and one in six women worldwide develop cancer, and one in eight men and one in eleven women die from the disease. The pricing of premium products and the medical complexities associated with centesis procedures are some of the major factors that are expected to limit the growth of this market in the coming years. The most common complications associated with centesis are swelling of the site of the fluid removal and minor bruising. Increasing evidence of the effectiveness of centesis procedures for target diseases is the opportunity factor. According to Healthline, most people with thoracentesis can go home the same day and can return soon after the procedure to most of your normal activities.

The regional analysis of global Centesis Catheters Center market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America was the largest regional centesis-catheter market in 2018. This can be attributed primarily to the high number of cardiovascular, neurovascular, and other target procedures being carried out in the region. Factors such as the large pool of patients, the presence of a well-established healthcare system and ongoing hospital investments to upgrade their operating rooms drive the growth. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow to the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to the presence of a large pool of patients, increasing target disease incidence and prevalence, improving healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries, and favorable government initiatives to improve access to healthcare.

Major market player included in this report are:

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Argon Medical

Avanos Medical Devices

Axiom Medical, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Blue Neem Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd.

Cardinal Health

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Small-bore Centesis Catheters

Large-bore Centesis Catheters

By Procedure:

Paracentesis

Thoracentesis

Arthrocentesis

Amniocentesis

Other procedures

By Application:

Diagnostic Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Palliative Care Applications

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Centesis Catheters Center Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

