Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market is valued approximately USD 2.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Nucleic acid isolation and purification is the molecular biology techniques such as the sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, cloning, and so on. Nucleic acid isolation and purification are used in various applications such as life science research, genetic engineering, molecular diagnostics and forensics. Nucleic acid isolation and purification is used for infectious disease research, thus highly demanded for the recent COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The increasing R&D activities, rising technological advancements and automation encourages the growth of Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market. For instance: as per the Ministry of Science & Technology Government of India, the Gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) in the India has been consistently increasing over the years and has nearly tripled from Rs. 39,437.77 crores (USD 5.2 billion) in 2007- 08 to Rs. 1,13,825.03 crores (USD 15.02 billion) in 2017-18. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 07th January 2019, German-based Qiagen N.V. launched QIAcube Connect, a next generation with complete automation for nucleic acid extraction and purification for sample processing in research labs. However, high cost of automated instruments is the major factor restraining the growth of global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological advancements, and government support. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Qiagen N.V.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
F. Hoffman-La Roche AG
Promega Corporation
Agilent Technologies
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Danaher Corporation
GE Healthcare
Illumina, Inc.
Merck KGAA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Kits
Reagents
Instruments
By Method:
Column-based Isolation and Purification
Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification
Reagent-based Isolation and Purification
Other
By Type:
Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification
Total RNA Isolation and Purification
Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification
Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification
Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification
microRNA Isolation and Purification
PCR Cleanup
Others
By Application:
Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Development
Personalized Medicine
Agriculture & Animal Research
Others
By End-User:
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
Academic & Government Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors