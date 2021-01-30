Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Veterinary diagnostics are the tests that diagnose and recognize several diseases in animals. The advanced technologies and methods designed for human diagnostics are also used widely in veterinary diagnostics. Veterinary diagnostics with Point-Of-Care (POC) allows physicians to achieve real-time, lab quality diagnostic results within minutes. The global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic to diagnosis several diseases in animal body. The growth in the companion animal population, increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, advantages of POCT and increasing pet care expenditure is the factor responsible for the growth of the market over the forecaste period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in November 2019, US-based Zoetis acquired ZNLabs, a full-service veterinary clinical reference laboratory to expand diagnostics footprint and enhances value proposition to veterinary customers. However, high cost of veterinary imaging systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Veterinary Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of companion animals, growing veterinary healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for animal-derived food products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
Zoetis, Inc.
Virbac
Heska Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh
Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.
Randox Laboratories, Ltd.
Anipoc, Ltd.
Carestream Health, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Consumables
Instruments
Technology:
Clinical Biochemistry
Immunodiagnostics
Hematology
Urinalysis
Molecular Diagnostics
Others
By End-User:
Veterinary Clinics
Veterinary Hospitals & Academic Institutes
Home Care Settings
By Application:
Clinical Pathology
Bacteriology
Virology
Parasitology
Others
By Animal Type:
Companion Animals
Livestock Animals
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
