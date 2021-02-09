Big Win for Philadelphia, the first program of its kind in the tristate area

MEDIA, PA – February 9, 2021 — Elwyn, the internationally-recognized nonprofit human service organization has opened Clark’s Manor, the first therapeutic milieu-style supported independent living facility in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, filling a need and providing a level of care previously unavailable in this area.

Clark’s Manor is a premier, innovative home-like family setting for adults with chronic mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and autism spectrum disorder who are stable and invested in their treatment,

and the only milieu-style supported independent living facility in the eastern corridor between Baltimore and Boston.

The concept of Clark’s Manor was created by Charles and Barbara Widger and is modeled after a similar program in suburban Boston. Clark’s Manor is named for their son Clark, who is the first resident in the home.

Charles Widger, the leading benefactor of Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law, and the founder of Brinker Capital, a top investment firm in Berwyn, PA, “Mental illness knows no boundaries. Chronic mental health problems affect families across all socioeconomic levels,“ says Charles Widger. “I don’t care who you are, you want to know your adult child is going to be safe and well taken care of. “

Why Clark’s Manor? Briefly:

• Families in need of this type of specialized care and support receive a peace of mind of knowing their loved one is being cared for now, and possibly for a lifetime.

• Clinicians receive enhanced patient stability and outcomes as Clark’s Manor staff regularly communicate with all practitioners while implementing treatment/care plans.

• Insurers realize a significant reduction to high cost healthcare services such as crisis evaluations and inpatient stabilization. These costs decrease considerably by having well-educated and trained staff implement care plans and prevent regression/relapse of symptoms.

