Major CT Snowstorm Snow Accumulation Estimates Released For

Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut this morning:

CT Weather: Snow Accumulation Estimates Released For Major Storm

A winter storm watch has already been issued for parts of CT. Here is how much snow and when we can expect it in Connecticut.>>>Read More.

CT Surpasses 250,000 Total Coronavirus Cases

The state surpassed 250,000 identified cases Friday, but the infection and positive test rate continue to drop.>>>Read More.

CT Prioritized The Vaccine To Nursing Homes. Is It Working?

Nursing home coronavirus cases are dropping just as deaths attributed to the virus climb. What is to be done?>>>Read more.

10-Year-Old Struck By Vehicle At Intersection: Police

The child, who was riding a Razor scooter, was not seriously injured, according to police.>>>Read More.

Fatal ‘Freak’ Accident; Longtime Clothing Store Closing: CT News

https://www.force11.org/event/livefree-juventus-vs-sampdoria-free-live-stream-premier-league-soccer-2021

https://www.force11.org/event/livefree-sampdoria-vs-juventus-online-live-stream-watch-tv-channel

https://www.force11.org/event/free-live-hdtv-watch-sampdoria-vs-juventus-live-stream-online-free-tv-channel-2021

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/