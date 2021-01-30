Corrosion Protection Coatings Industry-Global Market Research Report 2020

Get Free Sample Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3887147

The corrosion protection coatings market is projected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3%, between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 236 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 111 Tables and 66 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Corrosion Protection Coatings Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

PPG Industries Inc.(US)

Jotun A/S (Norway)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd (Japan)

Hempel A/S (Denmark)

Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan)

Axalta Coating Systems (US)

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Teknos (Finland)

Access Full Report with all Information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3887147

Based on type, epoxy is expected to lead the corrosion protection coatings market. Epoxy is widely used in corrosion protection coating because of its excellent adhesion, corrosion protection, and chemical resistance properties. The properties of epoxy-based coatings can be enhanced by the suitable addition of additives and modifiers to meet the required specifications.

Based on technology, the water-based segment is expected to witness high growth due to its increasing demand from the industrial and infrastructure sectors. The water-based corrosion protection coatings technology uses water as the primary solvent. The coating contains up to 80% water; therefore, no solvent is required when using this technology.

Based on end-use industry, oil & gas is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period. In the oil & gas industry, intense and hazardous operations are carried out. Corrosion protection coatings are used in the oil & gas pipelines (new & repair), and this also includes onshore & offshore operations and storage tanks.

Competitive Landscape of Corrosion Protection Coatings Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

2.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

2.2 Ppg Industries, Inc.

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Star

3.2 Emerging Leader

3.3 Pervasive

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 New Product Development

6.2 Merger & Acquisition

6.3 Investment & Expansion

6.4 Joint Venture, Partnership & Agreement

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3887147

Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the corrosion protection coatings market based on type, technology, end-use industry, and region. Type is divided into epoxy, polyurethane, zinc, alkyd, acrylic, chlorinated rubber and others. Technology is divided into water-based, solvent-based,powder-based and others.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/