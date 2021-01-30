Solid-State Transformer Industry-Global Market Research Report 2020

Get Free Sample Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3887664

The Solid-state transformer market size is expected to grow from USD 100 million in 2024 to USD 241 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2030. This report spread across 153 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 112 Tables and 49 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Solid-State Transformer Market:

Hitachi (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

General Electric (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

Varentec (US)

Amantys (UK)

Ermco (US)

SPX Transformer Solutions (US)

The HV/MV segment is expected to continue to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The growth of the HV/MV segment of the solid-state transformer market can be attributed to the increased adoption of these transformers in renewable power generation applications.

The renewable power generation application is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The growth of the renewable power generation segment of the solid-state transformer market can be attributed to the expected early adoption of these transformers for power generation from wind, solar, and tidal energy. Wind energy is a key contributor to the power generated from the alternative sources of energy, while APAC is a leader in this field.

The APAC region is expected to hold the largest share of the solid-state transformer market during the forecast period. China and India are expected to be the largest consumers of solid-state transformers in APAC. The planned investments in energy infrastructure and technology by various APAC countries and the growth of the wind power market are likely to offer significant growth opportunities to the solid-state transformer market.

Competitive Landscape of Solid-State Transformer Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis: Solid-State Transformer Market

3 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

3.1 Star

3.2 Emerging Leader

3.3 Pervasive

3.4 Participant

Research Coverage:

The research report on the global solid-state transformer market covers the market based on voltage level, application, and region. Based on voltage level, the market has been segmented into HV/MV, and MV/LV. Based on application, the solid-state transformer market has been segmented into renewable power generation, automotive, power grids, traction locomotives, and others. The report covers four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

