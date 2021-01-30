Chicory Industry-Global Market Research Report 2020

Get Free Sample Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3885450

The chicory market is estimated to be valued at USD 685 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 905 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7%, in terms of value. This report spread across 186 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 129 Tables and 34 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Chicory Market:

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing (Belgium),

Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd (India),

BENEO GmbH (Germany),

Sensus (Netherlands),

Leroux (France),

Cargill Incorporated (US),

Reily Foods Company (US),

Pioneer Chicory (India),

PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd (India),

Farmvilla Food Industries Pvt Ltd (India),

Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd (India),

Starwest Botanicals (US),

STOKROS Company Ltd (Russia),

Nature’s Gold Production (Netherlands),

Organic Herb Trading Co (UK),

Narasu’s Coffee Company (India),

NP Nutra (US),

Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Product Co Ltd. (China),

Jamnagar Chicory Industries (India), and

Herbs & Crops Overseas (India)

Owing to the functional benefits and availability of instant powder have led to an increase in demand for it. Also, it’s largely consumed across B2B as well as B2C segments as well. Moreover, demand for caffeine-free ready-to-drink beverages to boost the demand for instant powder.

The powdered form of chicory is the most widely known chicory product in the market.In powder form, roasted chicory can be consumed by itself or easily mixed with coffee, enhancing various flavors, adding a touch of sweetness, and reducing the caffeine content of an array of beverages.Most chicory manufacturing and processing companies across the world mainly produce and market roasted chicory powder.

Chicory roots are also being used widely in pet foods and feed, as chicory is highly digestible for ruminants and has a low fiber concentration. Chicory roots are a substitute for oats for horses due to their protein and fat content. Apart from these applications, the chicory roots are widely demanded by the food & beverage manufacturing companies.

Competitive Landscape of Chicory Market:

1 Overview

2 Key Developments Of The Leading Players In The Chicory Market, 2018–2020

3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

4 Competitive Scenario

Research Coverage:

This report segments the chicory market on the basis of type, form,plant-part, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape,pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the chicory market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

