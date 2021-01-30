Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Industry-Global Market Research Report 2020

The global SIGINT market size is projected to grow from USD 14.0 billion in 2020 to USD 17.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.This report spread across 180 Pages, Profiling 18 Companies and Supported with 161 Tables and 43 figures are now available in this research.

COMINT is the subset of SIGINT that facilitates militaries with real-time decision-making and offers a strategic advantage on the battlefield. COMINT is the gathering of data that involves messages or voice information from the enemy’s communication system. It helps in detecting, intercepting, direction-finding, and analyzing the transmissions of opponents.

Cyber threat intelligence is the information that the defense sector uses to understand the potential threat. Attackers such as hacktivists, script-kiddies, cyber terrorists, cyber criminals, and targeted intrusion target business operations and IT systems, so it is very important to have a level of knowledge of such threats.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall SIGINT market and its sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

